Preston North End predicted team vs West Brom as Ryan Lowe faces final day decisions

PNE face the Baggies on the final day of the Championship season

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 12:14 BST

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has vowed to pick the ‘strongest’ team possible against West Brom on Saturday.

The Lilywhites are 10th heading into the final day of the season, as they face a side looking to secure a play-off place. Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ali McCann remain out injured for Preston - and Lowe is not expected to tinker with his team too much. Jordan Storey could return from illness, while Emil Riis may find himself back in the team.

Here’s our predicted PNE team to face the Baggies.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

