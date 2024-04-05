Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will hope to welcome captain Alan Browne back from illness, this Saturday.

The Lilywhites head to Watford, for this season’s Gentry Day. Bouncing back from defeat at Birmingham City is the aim for Lowe’s side, who are looking to keep pace with the play-off spots as the league campaign enters the final stretch.

Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts and Ched Evans are all expected to remain out. Jordan Storey dropped to the bench at St Andrew’s and was an unused substitute, having suffered a hip knock against Rotherham United. And Browne was absent all together, due to a sickness bug.

Here is our predicted PNE XI to face Watford, after the manager’s injury update on Thursday.

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman Always a starter when fit and available!

2 . RCB: Jack Whatmough There wasn't much encouragement given of a return for Storey, so Whatmough may well keep his place.

3 . CB: Liam Lindsay Will be looking to bounce back from that horrible slip at Birmingham City. Has had a strong season and can play a big part on Saturday.