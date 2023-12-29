Preston North End predicted team vs Sheffield Wednesday as Leeds United display rewarded
PNE face Danny Rohl's side at Deepdale on Friday evening
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is not expected to tinker with his team too much for Friday night's clash with Sheffield Wednesday.
On the injury front, Emil Riis is yet to return from his serious knee injury - after almost a full year out. Robbie Brady has joined the Dane on the sidelines, having picked up a calf issue in the recent defeat at Swansea City.
Here is our predicted PNE XI to face the Owls at Deepdale.
