Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has a big call to make in Saturday’s home clash with Norwich City.

It’s a massive match at Deepdale, as the Lilywhites look to close the gap to Norwich down to two points. With five games left to play, it’s now or never for North End to make a push for the final play-off place. The Canaries currently occupy that spot, but this weekend’s encounter could have a huge say in the final standings.

On the team news front, Ryan Ledson is back in the fold but Liam Millar, Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts are expected to remain out. The decision facing Lowe, though, is whether he hands a start to hat-trick hero Milutin Osmajic. The Montenegrin netted three goals in the space of seven minutes, as PNE beat Huddersfield Town, 4-1, on Tuesday night.

Here is our predicted North End XI to face Norwich...

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman First choice between the sticks! He'll be pumped right up for this game. Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Jordan Storey That right centre-back slot has been his when fit. You would expect him to retain it against Norwich. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Liam Lindsay A shout for many supporters' Player of the Year. His battle against Ashley Barnes - assuming he starts - will be a fascinating one. Photo Sales