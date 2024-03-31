Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe could welcome Liam Millar back for Easter Monday's trip to Birmingham City.
The Lilywhites are looking to back up Good Friday's 3-0 win over Rotherham United, while the Blues - under interim boss, Gary Rowett - are desperate for points in the survival scrap. PNE will remain without Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson and Ched Evans, but there was hope of a return for Millar - who missed the Rotherham game with a groin niggle.
Here is our predicted PNE XI for Monday's encounter.
