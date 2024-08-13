Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Interim boss Mike Marsh will pick the Preston North End team for Tuesday night’s cup tie against Sunderland.

The Lilywhites are in round one Carabao Cup action, at Deepdale, one day after the departure of manager Ryan Lowe. The Liverpudlian’s two-and-a-half year stay at the club came to an end on Monday, one game into the 2024/25 campaign. Marsh has been played in temporary charge for the next two fixtures, and will be assisted by Peter Murphy and Ched Evans.

Director Peter Ridsdale suggested that Marsh has changed the team originally picked to take on the Black Cats - who started the season with a win at Sunderland, but are expected to be much-changed on the night. Some rotation in the PNE team is anticipated, while it will be interesting to see whether Marsh comes away from the wing-back system.

Preston’s fourth signing of the summer, Jeppe Okkels, will watch from the stands after finalising a move to the club. He could be in contention to face Swansea City, away from home, on Saturday. On the injury front, midfielder Ali McCann and striker Layton Stewart are the only two doubts in camp - with Freddie Woodman having been fit to start last Friday.

Jordan Storey, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes, Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic could all come into Marsh’s thinking, along with youngster Kian Best and summer recruit Kaine Kesler-Hayden - who can play right-back in a four if required. Captain Ben Whiteman and defensive mainstay Liam Lindsay will likely keep their places in the side.

Predicted PNE XI vs Sunderland: Freddie Woodman; Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts, Stefan Thordarson, Duane Holmes, Milutin Osmajic.