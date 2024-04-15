Preston North End have four Championship games left to play, with the next test away to Southampton on Tuesday night.
The Lilywhites must recover - both physically and mentally - from last weekend’s sucker-punch defeat to Norwich City, which dealt a major blow to PNE’s play-off hopes. A top six finish is now highly unlikely for Ryan Lowe’s side, but there’s a tough away match to get ready for and North End will still want to finish the season strongly.
Preston’s manager is unlikely to welcome back any of Brad Potts, Ali McCann, Ben Whiteman or Liam Millar. But, captain Alan Browne returned to the fold last time out - while Ryan Ledson and Ched Evans were back on the bench. Lowe could make a few changes for the trip to St Mary’s... here is our predicted PNE XI for the game.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.