Preston North End have four Championship games left to play, with the next test away to Southampton on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites must recover - both physically and mentally - from last weekend’s sucker-punch defeat to Norwich City, which dealt a major blow to PNE’s play-off hopes. A top six finish is now highly unlikely for Ryan Lowe’s side, but there’s a tough away match to get ready for and North End will still want to finish the season strongly.