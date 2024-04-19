Preston North End predicted team vs QPR as Ryan Lowe could get double boost

PNE take on Queens Park Rangers away from home this weekend

By George Hodgson
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:00 BST

Preston North End manager has three more teams to pick this season - the next one being at Queens Park Rangers, this Saturday.

The Lilywhites have a 5:15pm kick off at Loftus Road, with the game live on Sky Sports. North End’s season is done, in terms of a push for the play-offs. But, Preston are looking to recover from successive defeats and head into the summer on a high.

Liam Millar is back in training and Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne could be fit enough to start in midfield. On the injury front, though, Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann are all likely to remain sidelined for the final three games.

With all of that in mind, here’s our predicted PNE XI to face QPR on Saturday.

First choice shot-stopper is fit and should be ready to go again.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

First choice shot-stopper is fit and should be ready to go again.

Has been the regular at right centre-back all season and is expected to stay there on Saturday.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

Has been the regular at right centre-back all season and is expected to stay there on Saturday.

Will want to bounce back from the tough night at Southampton.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

Will want to bounce back from the tough night at Southampton.

Greg Cunningham has done a steady job of late, so you could understand if he got the nod. But, Lowe tends to stick with his number 16.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

Greg Cunningham has done a steady job of late, so you could understand if he got the nod. But, Lowe tends to stick with his number 16.

