Preston North End manager has three more teams to pick this season - the next one being at Queens Park Rangers, this Saturday.
The Lilywhites have a 5:15pm kick off at Loftus Road, with the game live on Sky Sports. North End’s season is done, in terms of a push for the play-offs. But, Preston are looking to recover from successive defeats and head into the summer on a high.
Liam Millar is back in training and Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne could be fit enough to start in midfield. On the injury front, though, Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann are all likely to remain sidelined for the final three games.
With all of that in mind, here’s our predicted PNE XI to face QPR on Saturday.
