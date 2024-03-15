Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will be without Ben Whiteman at Plymouth Argyle - but Brad Potts could return after a spell on the sidelines.

The Lilywhites have one more game to play before the international break and it's the long old trip to Home Park, this weekend. Whiteman suffered ankle ligament damage against Stoke City last weekend, while Ched Evans remains out. Potts, though, is back in the fold and should start at right wing-back after missing the last few matches.