Preston North End predicted team vs Plymouth Argyle as key man needs replacing

PNE are in action at Home Park on Saturday afternoon

By George Hodgson
Published 15th Mar 2024, 13:58 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 14:08 GMT

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will be without Ben Whiteman at Plymouth Argyle - but Brad Potts could return after a spell on the sidelines.

The Lilywhites have one more game to play before the international break and it's the long old trip to Home Park, this weekend. Whiteman suffered ankle ligament damage against Stoke City last weekend, while Ched Evans remains out. Potts, though, is back in the fold and should start at right wing-back after missing the last few matches.

Here is our predicted PNE XI to face the Pilgrims!

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Will be determined to get back amongst the clean sheets after conceding two rank goals last weekend.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

Will be determined to get back amongst the clean sheets after conceding two rank goals last weekend.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

A big push before the break for the centre-back, who has started the last 11 games.

2. RCB: Jordan Storey

A big push before the break for the centre-back, who has started the last 11 games.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

PNE need a big shift from the Scot, who has been an ever-present once again this season.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

PNE need a big shift from the Scot, who has been an ever-present once again this season.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

Will be hungry to put last weekend's disappointment to bed with a solid showing on the southwest coast.

4. LCB: Andrew Hughes

Will be hungry to put last weekend's disappointment to bed with a solid showing on the southwest coast.

