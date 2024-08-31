Preston North End players celebrate | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom welcomes strong competition for places - which he certainly has after the Lilywhites’ rout of Harrogate Town in midweek.

North End booked their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup, with a 5-0 win over the League Two outfit. Milutin Osmajic scored a hat-trick, while Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood helped himself to two goals - including a wonderful free-kick. Heckingbottom made six changes on Tuesday night, and now has some tough decisions for Saturday’s trip to Oxford United.

Last weekend’s win over Luton Town - in Heckingbottom’s first game as boss - will certainly not be forgotten. North End’s performance on the day was intense, aggressive and courageous. But, after Osmajic grabbed the match ball - for the second time as a Preston player - it will be interesting to see whether the PNE boss brings him into the fold.

Elsewhere in the team, few changes are expected from the side which lined up against the Hatters. On the injury front, Ali McCann is back in the fold and Robbie Brady has returned to contention. The former came off the bench at Harrogate, having missed all of pre-season, while a knock for Brady saw him sit out of the last two contests.

Predicted PNE starting XI vs Oxford United: Freddie Woodman; Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman, Stefan Thordarson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Mads Frokjaer, Will Keane, Emil Riis.