Preston North End predicted team vs Bristol City as Ryan Lowe faces big selection
PNE face Liam Manning's team in the Championship this weekend
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has a crucial team selection this weekend, with Bristol City the visitors to Deepdale.
The Lilywhites have been on a sustained, poor run of form in the Championship and must start turning things around quickly. The Robins will provide Saturday's test, after their draw away to West Ham United in the FA Cup third round.
With Jack Whatmough the only injury absentee for PNE, here is our guess at the North End side to face Liam Manning's team at Deepdale.