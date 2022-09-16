Preston North End predicted line up for Sheffield United Championship clash

North End are looking for their third win of the season and go into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Lancashire rivals Burnley, where they scored their first home goal of the season.
This is how we think the Lilywhites will line up...
1. GK: Freddie Woodman
There is only one man for the job at the moment after a very good start to the season.
2. CB: Jordan Storey
The defence has been North End's best asset this season and Storey has been consistent on the right side of it, and should stay there.
3. CB: Liam Lindsay
Arguably PNE's best player this season, he should keep his place at the heart of the defence.
4. CB: Andrew Hughes
Now fully fit, and having been patient in midweek, Hughes should come back in. Cunningham has done well but two games in quick succession could be an issue and Hughes is a top player at this level.
