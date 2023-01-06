Preston North End predicted line up for FA Cup clash with Huddersfield Town

Preston North End come up against a familiar rival on Saturday, as they face Huddersfield Town for the fourth time this season.
After facing off in the first round of the Carabao Cup, the two sides have now played both of their league games against each other and now meet for a fourth – and potentially not even final time – in the FA Cup third round.
With injuries still knocking around in the PNE squad, Ryan Lowe could look to change up his side, but this is how we think he will go...
1. The Stoke winner
Preston North End's Ched Evans celebrates scoring his side's goal at Stoke City with team mates
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. GK - Freddie Woodman
The clear number one in the North End squad, Freddie Woodman pulled off an important save in the 1-0 win over Stoke City last time out that proved pivotal.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. CB - Bambo Diaby
After coming in for his first start since October against Stoke City, and with the absence of Jordan Storey, Saturday's game is a good opportunity to give Bambo Diaby more game time.
Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
4. CB - Patrick Bauer
Patrick Bauer was dropped for the last game against Stoke City but Saturday's game against Huddersfield in the FA Cup is a chance to get the German some more minutes.
Photo: CameraSport - Paul Greenwood