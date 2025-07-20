Preston North End faithful reign in Spain as Lilywhites take over Benidorm: gallery

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST
The Royal Arrow has been somewhat of a base for North End fans on their latest trip to Benidormplaceholder image
The Royal Arrow has been somewhat of a base for North End fans on their latest trip to Benidorm | N/A
PNE fans in Benidorm

Preston North End fans have been making their presence in Benidorm felt as they make the most of the Lilywhites’ latest trip to Spain.

Hundreds have descended on the Alicante municipality as Paul Heckingbottom puts his side through some warm-weather training ahead of their latest Championship season.

And as they enjoy a glass or two of Sangria while the players sweat bucket loads in the sweltering heat, we’ve been jealously looking on from afar at some of the pictures that have been uploaded onto social media of everyone enjyoing themselves.

It looks like everyone is having a cracking time, with the trip abroad also including North End’s pre-season friendly draw against Getafe, which was held at the Oliva Nov Sports Center on Friday evening.

Those lucky to attend had no goals to cheer as the game finished goalless. Yet it didn’t spoil the good times being enjoyed by all as The Gentry continued to enjoy their fun in the sun.

Here’s the best pictures we spotted as the North Enders reign in Spain.

PNE fans reign in Spain

What a setting

Post-match scenes after PNE's pre-season friendly draw with Getafe at the Oliva Nov Sports Centerplaceholder image
Post-match scenes after PNE's pre-season friendly draw with Getafe at the Oliva Nov Sports Center | PNE
Enjoying Friday evening's game v Getafeplaceholder image
Enjoying Friday evening's game v Getafe | N/A
