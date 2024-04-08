Preston North End confirm Spain pre-season return and friendly fixture date and time
Preston North End will return to Spain for pre-season this summer, with the date for a friendly at the Pinatar Arena confirmed.
The Lilywhites have been to Campoamor twice, under manager Ryan Lowe. The first year saw PNE face Getafe at the training complex, before facing Gibraltan outfit, Bruno’s Magpies, at the Pinatar Arena last summer.
North End will now return for a third successive summer, with a match already arranged. The game will take place on Friday, 12 July at 11am - the opponent an unnamed English Football League side. PNE’s announcement confirmed that fans will be able to attend.
It read: ‘In 2023, hundreds of North End supporters were in attendance at Pinatar to watch their side take on Bruno’s Magpies, and the players and staff showed their appreciation to the travelling fans after the game. Details regarding the opponent, ticket prices and how to buy will be confirmed and communicated as soon as possible.’
