John Mousinho is the head coach at Portsmouth. He is on his way back to the Championship

A former Preston North End player will return to Deepdale next season, after leading his team to the Sky Bet Championship.

Portsmouth have been away from English football's second tier for 12-years - but that long wait was ended on April 16. Pompey needed just a point to get promoted, but went one further by winning against Barnsley in a five goal thriller. The Tykes turned up to Fratton Park hoping to spoil the party and twice went in front - through Devante Cole and John McAtee.

Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop equalised, before Conor Shaughnessy scored in the 89th minute to spark wild scenes on the south coast. Portsmouth's success has been led by John Mousinho, who has guided one of the biggest clubs in the third tier to promotion - in what is his first full season as a head coach.

Mousinho was appointed in January 2023, taking over from Danny Cowley after beginning his coaching journey, in 2020, at Oxford United. He will now get to return to a club that he once called home during his playing days. The 37-year-old played for the Lilywhites from 2012 to 2014, with two loan spells at Gillingham and Stevenage.

He was brought to the club by manager Graham Westley and was named club captain a few months after his arrival. He fell out of favour when Simon Grayson was appointed and as a result, reunited with Westley at Stevenage - before being released in May 2014. Portsmouth’s title-winning connection with Preston North End doesn’t stop with Mousinho, either.