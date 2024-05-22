This Friday will mark nine years since Preston North End returned to the Championship.
The Lilywhites put their play-off hoodoo to bed in emphatic fashion, as Simon Grayson’s side swept Swindon Town aside, 4-0, at Wembley. Jermaine Beckford scored a remarkable hat-trick for PNE, while Paul Huntington also got himself on the score sheet.
Here’s a look back at the best fan pictures from the final!
