Preston North End plot raid for in-demand midfielder, Swansea City eye Champions League striker
Preston North End are hard at work preparing for next season, and will be looking to recruit some quality new players to strengthen their squad once the transfer window opens next month.
Speaking to the Lancashire Post after hanging up his boots at Deepdale, ex-Preston stalwart Paul Gallagher opened up on some his favourite moments at the club, and said: “There have been so many moments that I’ve enjoyed. My first goal that I scored, against Sheffield Wednesday in 2007, when I was still a young boy learning my trade.
“Coming back and the pain of Rotherham away in the play-off semi-final. That made me so determined to come back the next year.
“I wanted it boxed off and done knowing that we had a great footballing team that Simon Grayson had put together – Joe Garner, Jermaine Beckford and Tom Clarke to name a few. We had a really strong team and I believed we could achieve something special.
“But what I will say, as a player, if you ever get the chance to go to Wembley and win, it’s an incredible feeling.
“It’s not easy but when we went into those play-offs we absolutely took teams to pieces. We didn’t concede a goal. To win at Wembley and see the faces on the supporters, because I know the heartache they’ve had over the years in the play-offs.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: