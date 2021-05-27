Preston North End plot raid for in-demand midfielder, Swansea City eye Champions League striker

Speaking to the Lancashire Post after hanging up his boots at Deepdale, ex-Preston stalwart Paul Gallagher opened up on some his favourite moments at the club, and said: “There have been so many moments that I’ve enjoyed. My first goal that I scored, against Sheffield Wednesday in 2007, when I was still a young boy learning my trade.

“Coming back and the pain of Rotherham away in the play-off semi-final. That made me so determined to come back the next year.

“I wanted it boxed off and done knowing that we had a great footballing team that Simon Grayson had put together – Joe Garner, Jermaine Beckford and Tom Clarke to name a few. We had a really strong team and I believed we could achieve something special.

“But what I will say, as a player, if you ever get the chance to go to Wembley and win, it’s an incredible feeling.

“It’s not easy but when we went into those play-offs we absolutely took teams to pieces. We didn’t concede a goal. To win at Wembley and see the faces on the supporters, because I know the heartache they’ve had over the years in the play-offs.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Cherries ace in high demand Brighton, West Ham and Everton have all been credited with an interest in Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma. The £14m man has netted 17 goals for his side this season, and could move on after they were knocked out of the play-offs. (Football League World) Photo: Alex Pantling Buy photo

2. Potters knock Clarets back again Stoke City are said to have turned down a £10m offer from Burnley for their star defender Nathan Collins. The Republic of Ireland international is a long-term target of the Clarets, who also saw a £7.5m offer turned down back in January. (talkSPORT) Photo: George Wood Buy photo

3. Hatters pair sign new deals Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts have both penned new contracts with Luton Town. The positive news comes after both James Collins and Matty Pearson were lost to divisional rivals last week. (Club website) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo

4. Race for Kane intensifies Portsmouth and Sunderland are both said to be keen on QPR midfielder Todd Kane. The 27-year-old has been with the Hoops since 2019, and began his career in the Chelsea youth academy. (London Football News) Photo: Alex Burstow Buy photo