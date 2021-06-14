Preston North End plot raid for ex-West Brom starlet, Watford eye £17m-rated Serie A prospect
Preston North End are set for a hectic summer of transfer dealing, as they look to sign quality new footballers while also aiming to hold on to their key players.
The club have already dipped into the transfer market following the opening of the window last week, swooping for Stoke City defender Liam Lindsay, who spent the second half
Following the conclusion of the deal, the Scotsman told the club's official website: “I’m delighted and just happy it’s been done so quickly as well. I always wanted to come back here and I’m just looking forward to the season ahead.
“I got a good feeling as soon as I came really - the players, staff, just everyone about really. I've enjoyed my time so much over the last six months and I'm delighted to come back.
“[When I signed] on deadline day, it was a bit hectic, so it’s better to get it done on the first day rather than the last now. It gives me a bit of clarity and a bit of stability as well so I’m just happy to get it done.”
He'll join the rest of his teammates on a trip to Scotland next month, which will see the Lilywhites undergo an intense training camp and series of friendly match under new head coach Frankie McAvoy, who the job permanently after impressing when in charge on an interim basis.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window activity continues: