It didn’t take long for the deadlock to be broken on a rainy and grey afternoon at Deepdale, with Darnell Furlong drilling home a crisp opener from 25 yards. John Swift and Matt Phillips combined to tee the ball up for Furlong to run on to and strike first time, with Freddie Woodman at full stretch but unable to get anywhere near the pinpoint effort.

Carlos Corberan’s men enjoyed the better of the first half and were gifted a second goal on 29 minutes, when Alex Mowatt robbed Jordan Storey of the ball in his own box and applied the finish. North End had it all to do in the second half but things would only turn uglier. Matt Phillips was allowed to run in to the box and shoot, with his deflected effort wrong footing Woodman and crashing into the back of the net. Albion were not done there, with Kyle Bartley forcing home a fourth late on to pile the misery on for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 5

Couldn’t get anywhere near Albion’s two first half goals. Kept Wallace out just before half-time. Wrong footed for Phillips’ strike and will be hugely disappointed to concede four.

Jordan Storey - 4

Slipped up for West Brom’s second goal with his sluggish pass intercepted by Mowatt inside the box. A bad day at the office.

Liam Lindsay - 5

Kept going but must take responsiblity for shipping four goals.

Andrew Hughes - 5

One of several players lacking energy on the day and couldn’t thwart Albion’s attacking players.

Brad Potts - 5

Off the pace for the first time this season. Looked fatigued and had a difficult afternoon.

Ryan Ledson - 5

Made way on the hour. Tried to get stuck in but was rash in some of his off the ball work and struggled bring any control.

Ali McCann - 5

Made way at half-time after a tough first half. Won some early tackles and put himself about but West Brom dominated in midfield.

Liam Millar - 6

Had a few positive runs but West Brom doubled up on him. Sent a first half chance over and worked hard defensively, but a frustrating day.

Duane Holmes - 6

Alive to loose balls and carried the ball on occasions. Saw a powerful shot saved just before half-time.

Alan Browne - 5

Kept trying to close West Brom defenders down but PNE never managed to press Albion with any success. An unwanted spat with Potts after the third goal.

Milutin Osmajic - 5

Isolated up top for his 63 minutes on the pitch. Made his runs off the ball but just couldn’t get into the game.

Substitutes

Robbie Brady - 5

Came on at half time and sent some crosses into the box but didn’t have the desired impact.

Will Keane - 6

Made a couple of things happen in the final third but Preston could’ve played all day and not scored.

Ben Whiteman - 6

Got on the ball and played his passes, but the game was gone when he came on. Could’ve done with him on at half time.