Preston North End were beaten 3-0 by West Brom on the final day of the season.
Here are our player ratings from the Hawthorns - where Alex Mowatt broke the deadlock from the penalty spot, before Kyle Bartley and Darnell Furlong’s second half goals.
1. Freddie Woodman - 5.5
A smart double save in the first half. Came flying out for the second goal and didn't get there.
2. Jordan Storey - 5.5
Kept things tight in the first half and was aggressive in his defending. Will be very disappointed with the third goal let in.
3. Liam Lindsay - 5
Had to tread carefully after his booking early on and got away with a few more fouls. Was harshly penalised for the penalty. Some poor goals conceded.
4. Andrew Hughes - 5.5
No glaring errors in his 84 minutes on the pitch. Saw a shot from the edge of the box held in the first half. Will be frustrated with the second goal.
