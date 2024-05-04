Preston North End player ratings vs West Brom with plenty of 5/10s on the final day

How we rated the PNE lads against Albion on the final day

By George Hodgson
Published 4th May 2024, 15:29 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 15:53 BST

Preston North End were beaten 3-0 by West Brom on the final day of the season.

Here are our player ratings from the Hawthorns - where Alex Mowatt broke the deadlock from the penalty spot, before Kyle Bartley and Darnell Furlong’s second half goals.

1. Freddie Woodman - 5.5

A smart double save in the first half. Came flying out for the second goal and didn't get there.

2. Jordan Storey - 5.5

Kept things tight in the first half and was aggressive in his defending. Will be very disappointed with the third goal let in.

3. Liam Lindsay - 5

Had to tread carefully after his booking early on and got away with a few more fouls. Was harshly penalised for the penalty. Some poor goals conceded.

4. Andrew Hughes - 5.5

No glaring errors in his 84 minutes on the pitch. Saw a shot from the edge of the box held in the first half. Will be frustrated with the second goal.

