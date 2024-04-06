Preston North End player ratings vs Watford with one 8/10 and one 5/10 in draw

PNE drew 0-0 at Vicarage Road

By George Hodgson
Published 6th Apr 2024, 17:27 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 17:36 BST

Preston North End drew 0-0 away to Watford on Gentry Day, as Ryan Lowe’s side drifted further away from the play-off spots.

Here are our player ratings from Vicarage Road.

1. Freddie Woodman - 7

One routine save for him in the first half and a couple of crosses to deal with over the piece. Clean sheet in the bag.

2. Jordan Storey - 7

Back in the side and didn't really put a foot wrong over the course of the game.

3. Liam Lindsay - 7.5

One important tackle in the first half as Watford looked to break and, in general, read danger well.

4. Greg Cunningham - 7

On his first start since October, he put in a steady shift in the back three. His experience was on show and settled well after one shaky moment, early doors.

