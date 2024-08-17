PNE players dejected | CameraSport - Ian Cook

Successive losses to start the season for PNE

Preston North End were beaten 3-0 by Swansea City, in the second Championship match of the 2024/25 season.

Here are our post-match scores from Swansea...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 5

A couple of routine saves in the first half. Didn’t dive for the penalty. Goals two and three were forced home right in front of him.

Jordan Storey - 5

The defence did not cover itself in glory, after a steady enough first 45. The ball was slid in behind the full backs and centre-backs a lot.

Liam Lindsay - 4

Granted, the Scot thought the ball had gone out for a goal kick, but his arm was clearly raised for the penalty. Kept going but a tough afternoon.

Andrew Hughes - 5

Put a crucial block in during the first half, but it was messy back there in the second. When he did push on down the left, the ball tended to come backwards.

Brad Potts - 5

A tough afternoon up against a tricky customer in Ronald - who he never really got to grips with.

Stefan Thordarson - 6

Again, looked the one class act in PNE’s team when the ball was at his feet. His talent is clear to see, but he can’t do it alone. Saw a big penalty appeal turned down in the second half.

Ben Whiteman - 5.5

Put his tackles in and picked his passes, but North End never really got control of the game in midfield.

Robbie Brady - 5

Got up and down the left and carried out a couple of roles for his hour on the pitch. Missed the glorious chance to put PNE ahead, which he created for himself.

Ryan Ledson - 5.5

Pushed on into a more advanced role than usual. Hunted the ball with purpose, but didn’t get on it much. Saw a goal bound shot deflected behind heroically in the second half.

Mads Frokjaer - 5

Tucked in off both sides in either half, but North End couldn’t get him on the ball as much as they would’ve liked. One or two nice moments, where he combined with Thordarson.

Emil Riis - 5

Drilled a low shot on target in the first half. Struggled to get into the game regularly and was a tad indecisive/wasteful when he did get into promising areas.

Substitutes

Jeppe Okkels - 5

Came on in difficult circumstances, with PNE having just gone two down. He couldn’t inject anything into the performance.

Sam Greenwood - 5

Got caught in a bad position soon after coming on. Kept running hard and delivered one low cross, but the game was done.

Milutin Osmajic - 5

Very quiet after replacing Riis up top, just after the hour.

Duane Holmes - 5

Found space down the right straight away and drove forward, but his cross in search of Okkels was blocked well.