Preston North End player ratings vs Sunderland with one 8/10 in Carabao Cup win
Preston North End booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup, with a 2-0 win over Sunderland.
Interim boss Mike Marsh took charge of the fixture, one day after Ryan Lowe’s sudden exit from Deepdale. It was Ryan Ledson, one of three changes on the night, who slotted home the opener in the first half. Another player brought into the team killed the game off in the second half, with Mads Frokjaer fizzing his 20 yard effort past Simon Moore.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman - 7
A clean sheet will be a nice boost after Friday’s error. Sunderland didn’t test him too much but he was there whenever called upon.
Jordan Storey - 7
Kept it pretty tight and went about his work with minimal fuss. Created a good chance for Ben Whiteman with a well directed header.
Liam Lindsay - 7
Did nothing wrong back there and ensured Sunderland were kept out.
Andrew Hughes - 7
Aggressive in his defending and moved to left back when PNE changed shape.
Brad Potts - 7
Provided the assist for Ledson after a powerful run and inviting cross. Did well in midfield again when he moved in there.
Ryan Ledson - 8
Arrived nicely into the box and got his reward with the opening goal. Was full of energy throughout.
Ben Whiteman - 6
Solid enough in the middle of the park. Came close to doubling PNE’s lead early in the second half, but saw his volley well kept out.
Robbie Brady - 6
A steady night’s work, at left wing-back. Saw a fierce shot blocked in the first half and there was quality in his crossing.
Mads Frokjaer - 7
Some loose passing in the first half but always looking forwards. Loose passing. Header chance.
Will Keane - 6
Didn’t threaten too much himself but carried out a couple of different roles for the team and put himself about.
Emil Riis - 7
More minutes in the legs and some sharpness on show - unlucky not to finish off a solo effort first half and tested Moore from distance in the second.
Substitutes
Sam Greenwood - 6.5
Played out on the left and put in a shift during the second half - seeing a low cross shot and delivering a dangerous cross for Frokjaer.
Stefan Thordarson - 6
Came on for the final 20 minutes and kept it simple in there.
Duane Holmes - 6
His first minutes of the campaign. Buzzed around and did fine.
Milutin Osmajic - 6.5
Rocketed a shot off the post from 25 yards, late on - desperately unlucky not to see it go in.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 6
More energy and enthusiasm off the bench, just needs to tidy a few things up - but that should come with more minutes and understanding of his team mates.
