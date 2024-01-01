Preston North End were beaten 2-0 by Sunderland on New Year's Day, with Alex Pritchard and Nazariy Rusyn scoring the first half goals.
Here are our player ratings from the Stadium of Light.
1. Freddie Woodman - 5.5
Looked like he got a hand to Pritchard's shot from distance but couldn't keep him out. Made a couple of routine saves elsewhere.
2. Brad Potts - 5.5
Started on the front foot and got forward to support attacks. But struggled to carry a threat second half with PNE up against it.
3. Jordan Storey - 5
Back in the side, but Clarke gave him a hard time for the second goal. It was a costly moment in the match.
4. Liam Lindsay - 4.5
Went into the book first half for a frustrated challenge and Rusyn nipped in ahead of him for the second goal.