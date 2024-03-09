Preston North End's play off push took a blow on Saturday, as the Lilywhites were beaten 1-2 by relegation threatened Stoke City.
The Potters took the lead in the second half, after a dull and drab first 45 minutes. Lynden Gooch - who was lively all day - saw his low cross put into his own net by Andrew Hughes. PNE hit back four minutes later through substitute Milutin Osmajic, but Stoke centre-back Luke McNally popped up with a scruffy winner three minutes from time.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
First half saves to keep out Junho and Campbell and one in the second to deny Gooch. Two pretty rank goals conceded.
2. Jordan Storey - 5.5
Huge frustration with both goals, especially the second one. Had defended well up until that with some big moments to stop Stoke attacks.
3. Liam Lindsay - 6
Battled away in typical fashion but couldn't keep that back door shut after PNE managed to level. Cut a frustrated figure out there at times.
4. Andrew Hughes - 5
Gooch's cross was sent into a dangerous area and the Welshman could only turn it into his own net. That aside, was steady enough.