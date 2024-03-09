Preston North End player ratings vs Stoke City with one 7/10 in disappointing defeat

PNE were beaten 1-2 by Stoke City on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End's play off push took a blow on Saturday, as the Lilywhites were beaten 1-2 by relegation threatened Stoke City.

The Potters took the lead in the second half, after a dull and drab first 45 minutes. Lynden Gooch - who was lively all day - saw his low cross put into his own net by Andrew Hughes. PNE hit back four minutes later through substitute Milutin Osmajic, but Stoke centre-back Luke McNally popped up with a scruffy winner three minutes from time.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

First half saves to keep out Junho and Campbell and one in the second to deny Gooch. Two pretty rank goals conceded.

Huge frustration with both goals, especially the second one. Had defended well up until that with some big moments to stop Stoke attacks.

Battled away in typical fashion but couldn't keep that back door shut after PNE managed to level. Cut a frustrated figure out there at times.

Gooch's cross was sent into a dangerous area and the Welshman could only turn it into his own net. That aside, was steady enough.

