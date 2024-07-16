Brad Potts in action | PNEFC/Ian Robinson

How we rated the PNE players in tonight's pre-season friendly

Preston North End were beaten 2-1 at Southport in Tuesday night’s pre-season friendly.

Manager Ryan Lowe named a strong, senior starting XI and it didn’t take long for the Lilywhites to start dominating possession - in their 3-4-2-1 formation. But it was the hosts who took the lead on 19 minutes, when Marcus Carver headed home from Nathaniel Knight Percival’s cross.

North End did level before the break, as Mads Frokjaer saw a placed shot from 18 yards deflect into the back of the net. The visitors had chances to go ahead prior to the interval, and they were left to rue them when two Southport trialists combined for the winner on 73 minutes.

Here are our player ratings from the match.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 6

One routine save for him to make in the first half. Carver’s header was well directed, with power, into the bottom right corner.

Jordan Storey - 6

Grew into the first half and defended well. Tried to push on, to support Brad Potts down the right.

Liam Lindsay - 6

Couldn’t get his head on the cross Carver converted. Solid enough after that.

Andrew Hughes - 6.5

Combined nicely on occasions down the left and looked at a good level physically.

Brad Potts - 6

Sent a couple of efforts off target inside the box. Got up and down. Unfortunately lost his footing which led to the Southport cross for the goal.

Ben Whiteman - 6.5

Nice and tidy in the middle of the park. Created a good chance for Greenwood with a fizzed pass. Made way at half time.

Stefan Thordarson - 6

Saw a lovely shot from distance saved well before the break. Tried to be positive in possession, looking and running forward with the ball.

Robbie Brady - 6

Lively in his work and kept the ball alive, which led to Frokjaer’s equaliser.

Sam Greenwood - 6.5

Got on the ball regularly and looked sharp. Lacked the end product on occasions, but did see a powerful shot well saved in the first half.

Mads Frokjaer - 7

A slice of luck with his goal, but the Dane was a threat and caused Southport problems in the second half - winning the ball high up and driving at defenders.

Emil Riis - 5

An hour into the number 19’s legs. His link up, as the sole striker, was hit and miss. Didn’t really get a chance.

Substitutes

Ryan Ledson - 6

Played 45 minutes, replacing Whiteman at the break. Got stuck in.

Jack Whatmough - 5

Half an hour into the legs. Cross for the goal came down his side.

Patrick Bauer - 5

Lost the trialist inside the box for Southport’s second goal - which was well taken.

Kian Taylor - 6.5

Slotted in at left centre-back. Carried the ball out and showed good recovery pace.

Josh Seary - 6

Steady at right wing-back and pushed high when the opportunity arose.

Kacper Pasiek - 6

Tenacious down the left and delivered a quality cross which someone ought to have attacked.

Duane Holmes - 6.5

Played next to Ledson but got forward and had a few bright moments. Sent one first time shot over the crossbar.

Theo Mawene - 6

Put himself about and was composed in possession when he got the ball. Had one run and low shot at goal.

Layton Stewart - 5.5

Didn’t impact the game a great deal in his 30 minutes. Made runs off the ball but didn’t see much of it.

Will Keane - 6

One sharp piece of play to create a shooting chance for Holmes. Headed a good opportunity over from close range.