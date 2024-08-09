Preston North End player ratings vs Sheffield United with 4/10s in opening night defeat

By George Hodgson
Published 9th Aug 2024, 22:09 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 22:19 GMT

PNE were beaten 0-2 by Sheffield United on Friday night

Preston North End were beaten 0-2 by Sheffield United on Friday night, with Ollie Arblaster and Gustavo Hamer scoring the goals for the Blades.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

A glaring error for the second goal, as the ball was thrown to Hamer - who lofted the shot over him. Distribution was hit and miss.

1. Freddie Woodman - 4

A glaring error for the second goal, as the ball was thrown to Hamer - who lofted the shot over him. Distribution was hit and miss.

One of few who came out of the game with some credit. Some solid, aggressive defending in moments.

2. Jack Whatmough - 7

One of few who came out of the game with some credit. Some solid, aggressive defending in moments.

Kept defending his box until the end but some loose moments in and out of possession.

3. Liam Lindsay - 5.5

Kept defending his box until the end but some loose moments in and out of possession.

The Blades seemed to have plenty of joy down the right. The Welshman struggled to combine with Brady and support any play going forward.

4. Andrew Hughes - 5

The Blades seemed to have plenty of joy down the right. The Welshman struggled to combine with Brady and support any play going forward.

