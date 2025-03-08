Tyrese Campbell’s second half header proved the difference at Bramall Lane

Preston North End were beaten 1-0 at Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our player ratings from Bramall Lane.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman

One save to make in the first half and he denied Campbell well. Couldn’t get to the cross which he headed home second half. 6

Ryan Porteous

A couple of shaky moments but kept his head up and battled away. Got through 66 minutes. 6

Liam Lindsay

Kept his spot in the heart of defence and survived a early scare but won plenty of headers in the box. 6.5

Lewis Gibson

Started a touch slowly but steadied and competed with greater aggression. 6.5

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Improved after a difficult start and had the occasional foray forward. Didn’t cover himself in glory in the build up to Blades’ goal and was sloppy in spells. 5.5

Robbie Brady

Worked hard down the left but wasn’t able to get forward as much as he likes. Did pick out Greenwood for his second half chance. 6

Stefan Thordarson

Given big responsibility as the sole number six in Preston’s midfield. Booked in the first half and therefore had to manage the game. Fared OK for his 73 minutes. 6

Brad Potts

Slotted into centre-midfield and put in a committed shift. Saw a strong penalty appeal waved away first half and went until the very end. 6.5

Sam Greenwood

Plenty of defensive duties on the day as one of three midfielders. Struck the woodwork at nil-nil with a clean strike from 20 yards. Drifted in and out. 6

Will Keane

Delivered one inviting cross in the first half which led to the PNE penalty appeal. Needed to utilise his link-up play ability more. 5.5

Emil Riis

A lack of service for the Dane but he tried to get after things and apply pressure with his power and pace. 5.5

Substitutes

Ryan Ledson - 6

Added a bit of bite and moved the ball well at times.

Andrew Hughes - 6

Played at left wing-back and tried to get forward. Couldn’t direct a header across to Riis.

Ben Whiteman - 6

Composed on the ball and put tackles in.

Ched Evans - 6

Drove a shot on target and tried to be a handful with his physicality.

