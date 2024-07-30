Emil Riis in action | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Scores on the doors from PNE's penultimate pre-season friendly

Goals from Robbie Brady and Milutin Osmajic - in either half - saw Preston North End beat Salford City 2-0 in the penultimate friendly of pre-season.

Here are our player ratings from the Peninsula Stadium.

Starting XI

Dai Cornell - 5.5

One mix up in the first half which saw him out of his box, trying to clear. Kept out Cole Stockton well in the second half.

Jordan Storey - 6.5

A threat in the air from set pieces. Defended pretty comfortably. A couple of stray passes.

Liam Lindsay - 7

Solid enough back there. Won his headers in both boxes. Dealt with Stockton well.

Kian Best - 7

A decent showing. Crisp passing and aggressive with his defending. Moved to left wing-back after the hour.

Brad Potts - 6.5

Ought to have scored in the first half. Got into good positions high up the pitch. Put in a shift.

Ben Whiteman - 7

Bossed things well in the middle of the park. Always vocal, tackling and passing. Found himself through early in the second half and saw his placed effort well saved.

Ryan Ledson - 7

Won his duels in the engine room and played Holmes through nicely in the first half.

Robbie Brady - 8.5

Another strong performance from the Irishman. Aggressive in his work and scored a cracker just before the break, from 20 yards. His combination play down the left was excellent.

Sam Greenwood - 6

Didn’t always happen for him but persistent in his work. Set piece delivery was on the money. Slotted a glorious chance wide from a few yards out first half.

Duane Holmes - 7.5

Lively in midfield, carrying the ball and making positive runs in behind. Pressed effectively and had a penalty shout turned down. Saw a shot blocked in the second half.

Emil Riis - 7.5

His pace and power in behind caused problems. Saw a powerful shot saved and created chances with low crosses, after running out wide. Went close with a second half header.

Substitutes

Mads Frokjaer - 6

Wanted the ball and kept it fairly simple. One slip up deep in his own half, but Cornell was there to save the shot. Drilled the cross in which led to PNE’s second goal.

Jack Whatmough - 6

Coped fine back there for the final 20 minutes or so.

Andrew Hughes - 6

Slotted in at left centre-back and ensured the clean sheet was kept.

Will Keane - 6

Put himself about and showed some nice touches.

Milutin Osmajic - 7

A nice confidence boost for him after a period out injured. In the right place, at the right time, to slam the ball into the roof of the net.

Kacper Pasiek - 6.5

Drilled a dangerous low cross into the box which Osmajic couldn’t quite convert.

Went to right wing-back for the final few minutes and got about the pitch.