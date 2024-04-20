Preston North End were beaten 1-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday evening - with Lyndon Dykes’ 20th minute goal proving enough for the hosts. Here are our player ratings from Loftus Road.
1 / 4
Lyndon Dykes scored the winning goal on Saturday evening
Preston North End were beaten 1-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday evening - with Lyndon Dykes’ 20th minute goal proving enough for the hosts. Here are our player ratings from Loftus Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.