Preston North End player ratings vs QPR with some 5/10s in disappointing defeat

Lyndon Dykes scored the winning goal on Saturday evening

By George Hodgson
Published 20th Apr 2024, 19:38 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 19:50 BST

Preston North End were beaten 1-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday evening - with Lyndon Dykes’ 20th minute goal proving enough for the hosts. Here are our player ratings from Loftus Road.

A costly error for the goal, with Dykes pouncing after he dropped a harmless cross. Did make four saves after that.

1. Freddie Woodman - 4.5

A costly error for the goal, with Dykes pouncing after he dropped a harmless cross. Did make four saves after that.

Didn't do a great deal wrong over the course of the game and there was no lack of fight.

2. Jordan Storey - 6

Didn't do a great deal wrong over the course of the game and there was no lack of fight.

Kept going until the end and no glaring errors, just a little bit sluggish in possession - first half especially.

3. Liam Lindsay - 5

Kept going until the end and no glaring errors, just a little bit sluggish in possession - first half especially.

Was almost punished in the first half after his clearance was blocked, but Dykes fired wide. Supported attacks more, down the left, in the second half.

4. Andrew Hughes - 6

Was almost punished in the first half after his clearance was blocked, but Dykes fired wide. Supported attacks more, down the left, in the second half.

