Defeat at Deepdale for PNE against Marti Cifuentes’ side

Preston North End were beaten 2-1 by Queens Park Rangers in the 94th minute on Good Friday.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were one point and place behind the 15th placed Rs ahead of kick-off, and they survived an early scare when Dai Cornell pushed Jimmy Dunne’s glanced header over the crossbar. North End’s boss had predicted a competitive 90 minutes, despite the mid-table standings of both sides; PNE quickly went down the other end and saw Stefan Thordarson’s headed effort kept out by Paul Nardi.

End-to-end was the early order of the day with Cornell producing a smart one-v-one save to deny Yang Min-hyeok, before Robbie Brady headed off target and Thordarson drilled wide from distance. Goalless at the break appeared to be the game’s destiny but with six minutes added on - following a nasty injury to QPR attacker Koki Saito - Preston got their noses in front just before the break.

Brady’s cross from the left had whip and quality on it and standing in just the right place, to bullet home with his head, was North End’s number six, Liam Lindsay. PNE had the lead but the Lilywhites will have recognised the importance of pushing for a second goal, having drawn a remarkable 19 games this campaign. Almost immediately after the restart, Marti Cifuentes’ men came close to drawing level.

Rayan Kolli’s close range volley, from the cross of Paul Smyth, went just wide though. QPR, despite not knocking on the door too loudly, never went away - but a clear-cut chance to kill the game off did present itself to Preston on 72 minutes. Mads Frokjaer was at the heart of it, driving forward positively with the ball before sliding it through to Sam Greenwood, whose effort from inside the box deflected over the crossbar.

The game always had the feel of one with another goal in it. And as long as the Lilywhites didn’t manage to score it, hope among the away team would always remain. Eventually, one of QPR’s substitutes did find the back of the net. North End couldn’t get the ball clear and Michael Frey, on the swivel, beat Cornell for power with his right-footed half-volley.

As frustrating as the draws have been for PNE this season, they have rarely tasted defeat on home soil - just once in the league fact, during Heckingbottom’s tenure to date. This time, though, Preston couldn’t even get draw number 20 over the line. Lucas Andersen made himself the match winner, with a 25 yard strike into the top left corner. Boos rung around Preston’s stadium at the final whistle.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Dai Cornell

A super save to deny Yang at nil-nil. Some of his kicking was impressive in the first half. Beaten for power by Frey and Andersen - got a hand to the first QPR goal. 5.5

Jordan Storey

Blocked a threatening shot from Kolli in the second half. No glaring errors on the day but part of a defence which couldn’t keep the back door shut. 5.5

Liam Lindsay

In the right place, at the right time to bullet home the opening goal - took it well. Defended his box plenty of times but also couldn’t inspire a clean sheet. 6.5

Andrew Hughes

Wasn’t able to stop the cross coming in for the opening QPR goal. Not at his best. 5

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Had his pocket picked early by Saito which led to danger but Cornell bailed him out. Didn’t have his usual influence over the piece. 5

Ben Whiteman

Couldn’t get out to block Andersen’s injury time strike. Had got his foot on the ball and played his passes. 5.5

Stefan Thordarson

PNE struggled after the Iceland international went off late on. Had done OK in the game. 6

Robbie Brady

Provided an excellent assist for Lindsay’s goal. Drifted in and out of it after that. 6

Mads Frokjaer

Drifted around and looked to combine in the final third. Had one positive run second half but an off day for the Dane - who lost the ball cheaply right before QPR’s winner. 4.5

Sam Greenwood

Got into some dangerous pockets of space, in the first half particularly, but was guilty of wanting too much time on the ball at times. On the fringes of the match. 4.5

Milutin Osmajic

Some neat and tidy back to goal play at times but never got a goal scoring chance. Strayed offside a few times, frustratingly. 5

Substitutes

Emil Riis

Minimal impact off the bench and back heeled a pass out of play which resulted in pressure on goal. 4

Will Keane

Wasn’t able to get in the game whatsoever. 4.5

Attendance: 14,922 PNE XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman (c), Thordarson (Keane 85’), Brady, Greenwood (Riis 75’), Frokjaer, Osmajic. PNE unused subs: Stowell, Porteous, Gibson, Meghoma, Carroll, T. Mawene, Evans.

