Preston North End suffered a third straight Championship defeat, as second half goals from Paul Smyth and Chris Willock saw Queens Park Rangers win 0-2 on Friday night.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Defence switched off for the goal so you couldn't portion much blame at him. Kept Dixon-Bonner out with a smart save in the second half.
2. Calvin Ramsay - 5.5
His full debut ticked off and had a few forays forward, but clearly needs to get up to match speed. Passes and touches were hit and miss.
3. Jordan Storey - 6
Didn't do a great deal wrong over the piece, but another disappointing night for the defence. Partnered Lindsay in the heart of defence. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Liam Lindsay - 5
A little bit more exposed in a centre-back pairing, but did okay on the whole. Caught in a poor position for the second goal, with the ball drilled across for Willock to convert.