Preston North End player ratings vs QPR with one 4/10 and seven 5/10s

How we rated the PNE players against Queens Park Rangers on Friday night

By George Hodgson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 22:46 GMT

Preston North End suffered a third straight Championship defeat, as second half goals from Paul Smyth and Chris Willock saw Queens Park Rangers win 0-2 on Friday night.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Defence switched off for the goal so you couldn't portion much blame at him. Kept Dixon-Bonner out with a smart save in the second half.

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Defence switched off for the goal so you couldn't portion much blame at him. Kept Dixon-Bonner out with a smart save in the second half.

His full debut ticked off and had a few forays forward, but clearly needs to get up to match speed. Passes and touches were hit and miss.

2. Calvin Ramsay - 5.5

His full debut ticked off and had a few forays forward, but clearly needs to get up to match speed. Passes and touches were hit and miss.

Didn't do a great deal wrong over the piece, but another disappointing night for the defence. Partnered Lindsay in the heart of defence.

3. Jordan Storey - 6

Didn't do a great deal wrong over the piece, but another disappointing night for the defence. Partnered Lindsay in the heart of defence.

A little bit more exposed in a centre-back pairing, but did okay on the whole. Caught in a poor position for the second goal, with the ball drilled across for Willock to convert.

4. Liam Lindsay - 5

A little bit more exposed in a centre-back pairing, but did okay on the whole. Caught in a poor position for the second goal, with the ball drilled across for Willock to convert.

