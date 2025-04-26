Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE beaten in their penultimate match and results elsewhere left them 20th going into the final day

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End’s relegation fears worsened with Saturday’s 1-2 defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Luton Town’s last-gasp winner in the early kick-off at Kenilworth Road was a hammer-blow to Argyle’s survival hopes, but it was they who hit the front at Deepdale - with 14 minutes on the clock - courtesy of in-form forward Mustapha Bundu. Space opened up for Bali Mumba to fly down the left and deliver a low cross, with Plymouth’s number 15 there to smash home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End defender Liam Lindsay had seen a couple of half-chances come his way early doors and the Scot came agonisingly close to drawing Preston level, but his downward header - from Robbie Brady’s whipped corner - bounced over the crossbar. With relegation fears bubbling away among the home faithful, nerves will not have been in short supply as the Lilywhites headed in at half-time behind.

Preston knew the challenge in store and Brady saw a fizzed effort palmed away by Conor Hazard, not long after the restart. Plymouth continued to look relatively comfortable in their low block, though, while always carrying a threat on the counter-attack with pace and power. Milutin Osmajic had been starved of chances but the one which did come his way was sliced horribly wide.

And, with 15 minutes left to play, disaster struck as a Plymouth hurled a long throw into the box and the ball, via deflections, dropped for Callum Wright to slot in. PNE pulled one back in the 90th minute as Emil Riis rolled the ball under Argyle shot-stopper Conor Hazard, but they were unable to find another. North End will play for Championship survival on the final day at Bristol City.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Dai Cornell

Saved a header from Katic in the first half. Beaten with a powerful strike in the first half and Wright was left unmarked for the Pilgrims’ second. 5

Jordan Storey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Question marks around Argyle’s opener with the low cross from the left not cut out. Put in some strong tackles. Wasn’t able to combine very effectively going forward. 5

Liam Lindsay

Carried a threat from corners but couldn’t execute his finishes - headed one over, another wide and saw a shot blocked. Will be frustrated with the goals. 5

Lewis Gibson

Blew hot and cold against his former club. Dug out a pinpoint cross for a late first half opportunity. 5

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Started the game clumsily and allowed the cross to come in for Argyle’s opener. Tenacious but one of his poorer performances this season. 4

Andrew Hughes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operated at left wing-back and tried to offer a outlet but it’s not his natural game. Wright got free for Argyle’s second goal. 4

Ben Whiteman

Got his foot on the ball and played passes to team mates but without ever hurting Plymouth. 5

Stefan Thordarson

Made some forward runs but never really got into the game. Spooned a half chance over the crossbar from close range. 4

Robbie Brady

The one player who looked most likely to create something whether it be a cross or incisive pass. Saw a fizzed strike from range pushed behind. 6.5

Emil Riis

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saw a header deflect wide late in the first half. Drifted in and out of the game. Slotted in a consolation goal in the 90th minute. 5.5

Milutin Osmajic

Started the match with purpose but Argyle nullified him effectively over the piece. Wasn’t able to sniff out any chances - the flag went up for the one which dropped his way. 4

Substitutes

Ryan Ledson

Came on and tried to inject some life into the performance with bite and intensity but Argyle scored their second not long after. 5.5

Ched Evans

Put himself about in the final third but to little avail. Wasn’t able to convert a good chance from a cross. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendance: 19,198 PNE XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Hughes (Evans , Whiteman (c), Thordarson (Ledson 69’), Brady, Riis, Osmajic. PNE unused subs: Stowell, Porteous, Meghoma, Bauer, Carroll, T. Mawene, Felipe.