Liam Millar's first half strike was enough for Preston North End to take all three points, on manager Ryan Lowe's first return to Plymouth Argyle. The victory sees PNE head into the international break on a high and keep pace with the play-off chasing pack.
Here are our scores on the doors from Home Park!
1. Jordan Storey - 8
Solid performance defensively and was a threat from corners, with Cooper making one smart save in the second half.
2. Liam Lindsay - 8
Solid shift from the big Scot, who fought hard as always and did what it says on the tin. One crucial first half interception as Hardie looked to get in behind. Chucked himself in front of a late shot from the Plymouth striker, too.
3. Andrew Hughes - 8.5
Aggressive and alert in his defending all afternoon. A really strong performance from the Welshman.
4. Brad Potts - 6
Not the return to the team he was hoping for - had to make way inside 20 minutes after going down with a niggle. Had sent one dangerous cross into the box.
