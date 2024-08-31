Preston North End's Emil Riis celebrates | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

How we rated the PNE players at the Kassam Stadium

Preston North End suffered a 3-1 defeat at Oxford United in the final match before the international break - as Paul Heckingbottom’s side finished the game with 10 men.

Here are our player ratings from the Kassam Stadium.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 4

Was caught in no man’s land for Oxford’s equaliser. It came from nowhere and up until that point, PNE had looked by far the stronger team.

Jordan Storey - 5

A touch clunky and uncomfortable in certain moments, both with and without the ball.

Liam Lindsay - 4

A poor day at the office, after his MOTM display last weekend. Harris rose above him for the equaliser and he was sent off in the second half.

Andrew Hughes - 4

A sloppy backwards pass from him led to Lindsay being sent off. Not at his best on the day.

Brad Potts - 5

Huffed and puffed but faded out of the game after a OK start. Play slowed down with him at times.

Ben Whiteman - 6

Much more dynamic in midfield again and moved the ball relatively well. One or two loose moments.

Stefan Thordarson - 6

Started the move for Riis’ goal. Some sharp play in the first half, but drifted.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 6

Pushed on really high down the left flank. Lots of energy in his performance. Saw a shot saved just after the restart.

Sam Greenwood - 7

Started the game brightly and his low cross led to PNE’s opener. An excellent run into Oxford’s box saw North End come close at one apiece. Did himself little harm.

Will Keane - 5

A quiet afternoon from the striker. His play wasn’t as neat and tidy as usual.

Emil Riis - 7

In the right place at the right time, to slot home his first goal of the season. Then saw a left footed, deflected shot brilliantly saved. Oxford got to grips with him.

Substitutes

Robbie Brady - 5

Injected a bit of life, off the bench, initially. Deliveries into the box were hit and miss.

Ali McCann - 5

More minutes into his legs but the game was as good as gone.

Duane Holmes - 6

Got into areas and tried to create the goal to get PNE back in it.

Milutin Osmajic - 5

Couldn’t really get into the game, but looked after the ball when it did go into him.

Jeppe Okkels - 5

Wasn’t able to really make an impact in the closing stages.