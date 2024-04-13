Gabriel Sara landed the 86th minute sucker-punch at Deepdale, as Preston North End lost 0-1 to play-off rivals Norwich City.
Here are our player ratings from the defeat.
Gabriel Sara scored the winning goal for Norwich City at Deepdale
