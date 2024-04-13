Preston North End player ratings vs Norwich City as hosts see play-off hopes slide

Gabriel Sara scored the winning goal for Norwich City at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 13th Apr 2024, 17:33 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2024, 17:42 BST

Gabriel Sara landed the 86th minute sucker-punch at Deepdale, as Preston North End lost 0-1 to play-off rivals Norwich City.

Here are our player ratings from the defeat.

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Kept out Sainz, Barnes and Sara in the first half. Got a hand to the winning goal but couldn't keep it out.

2. Jordan Storey - 6.5

Steady enough in his defending. Went into the book for a late challenge on McLean in the second half.

3. Liam Lindsay - 6

Some important defensive moments in the game and sent a header over in the first half. Sara cut inside him before firing in the goal.

4. Andrew Hughes - 6

Got drawn out in the build-up to Norwich's winner, but didn't do a great deal wrong over the course of the game.

