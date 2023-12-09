News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston North End player ratings vs Norwich City with one 8/10 as summer signing solid

Our scores on the doors from PNE's clash at Carrow Road

By George Hodgson
Published 9th Dec 2023, 17:45 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 17:57 GMT

Preston North End drew 0-0 with Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, as the Lilywhites set up for a point and took one back to Deepdale.

Here are our player ratings from Carrow Road.

That clean sheet should do him the world of good. He made an important save to deny Hernandez in the first half and the defenders in front of him did their jobs.

1. Freddie Woodman - 7

That clean sheet should do him the world of good. He made an important save to deny Hernandez in the first half and the defenders in front of him did their jobs.

Photo Sales
A steady defensive performance. We didn't see him push up high and combine with Potts. Stuck back there and stayed switched on.

2. Jordan Storey - 7

A steady defensive performance. We didn't see him push up high and combine with Potts. Stuck back there and stayed switched on.

Photo Sales
A strong, commanding performance upon his return to the team after a period out injured. Blocked shots, defended his box and put in a no nonsense performance.

3. Jack Whatmough - 8

A strong, commanding performance upon his return to the team after a period out injured. Blocked shots, defended his box and put in a no nonsense performance.

Photo Sales
Diverted a Fassnacht shot clear in the first half and sent a header wide early in the second. Won his headers and cleared his lines.

4. Liam Lindsay - 7.5

Diverted a Fassnacht shot clear in the first half and sent a header wide early in the second. Won his headers and cleared his lines.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsNorwich City