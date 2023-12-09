Preston North End drew 0-0 with Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, as the Lilywhites set up for a point and took one back to Deepdale.
Here are our player ratings from Carrow Road.
1. Freddie Woodman - 7
That clean sheet should do him the world of good. He made an important save to deny Hernandez in the first half and the defenders in front of him did their jobs.
2. Jordan Storey - 7
A steady defensive performance. We didn't see him push up high and combine with Potts. Stuck back there and stayed switched on.
3. Jack Whatmough - 8
A strong, commanding performance upon his return to the team after a period out injured. Blocked shots, defended his box and put in a no nonsense performance.
4. Liam Lindsay - 7.5
Diverted a Fassnacht shot clear in the first half and sent a header wide early in the second. Won his headers and cleared his lines.