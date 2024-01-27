Brad Potts' first half strike earned Preston North End a 1-1 draw at Millwall on Saturday afternoon.
Here are our player ratings from the Den.
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Beaten by a bullet header for the opener. No major saves to make after that, but smothered some efforts well in the second half.
2. Jordan Storey - 5.5
Had spoken about limiting the threat of Flemming pre-match, so he will have been gutted to get beaten in the air so soon into the game. Steadied after that and managed the second half pretty well, after being booked on 55 minutes.
3. Liam Lindsay - 6
His frustration at Millwall's opening goal will have been high. Started a touch shakily, but did improve and came up with some key defensive moments in the second half.
4. Andrew Hughes - 7
A fairly solid day at the office for the Welshman. Made an important last ditch challenge early on in the second half as Millwall almost got in.