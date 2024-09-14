Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our scores on the doors from PNE's trip to the Riverside on Saturday

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are our post-match ratings from the Riverside, where Preston North End drew 1-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 6

Early scare as Conway nipped in and got away with a drop late in the first half. Kept Hackney out with a save at his near post and denied Borges in the second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Storey - 6

Went into the book just before the break. A few shaky moments back there. Worked hard to overlap Potts in the build-up to Frokjaer’s goal. Dug in at the end.

Jack Whatmough - 5

Kept going, but a testing afternoon. Conway raced away from him for the opener and he went into the book later in the first half.

Andrew Hughes - 6

Hit and miss with his defending but played his part in keeping Boro out in the second half.

Brad Potts - 7

A typically committed shift from the number 44, who man marked Finn Azaz all game. A vital block at one-nil and then provided the assist for Frokjaer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Whiteman - 6.5

Occasionally a tad safe with some of his passing, but a solid enough display from the captain.

Ali McCann - 6.5

Tenacious in his work. Didn’t do badly considering match sharpness still probably isn’t at peak level.

Jeppe Okkels - 5.5

A frustrating full debut as the ball didn’t come his way, on the couple of occasions he found space on the left. Neat and tidy enough when he got on it. Made way at half time.

Sam Greenwood - 7

Another energetic performance, carrying out a variety of roles for the team over the 90 minutes. A well-timed, crunching tackle late in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mads Frokjaer - 7

Started the game poorly but popped up with a brilliant volleyed finish to equalise. A well timed run and quality goal.

Emil Riis - 6

Kept putting himself about and there was the odd moment for him in the final third, but never a glaring opportunity.

Substitutes

Josh Bowler - 6

Could see the technical quality he will bring to the side. Had a couple of positive runs.

Ryan Ledson - 6

Added some needed freshness in the middle of the park and got in Boro faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duane Holmes - 6

Ran the hard yards off the ball and threatened a few times in attack.

Milutin Osmajic - 5.5

Worked hard too, just couldn’t quite link the game and get PNE up the pitch. Had half a chance to find an unmarked Holmes late on, but was tackled.

Slotted in fine at left back for the final stages of the game.