Preston North End saw off Middlesbrough 2-1 on Wednesday night, thanks to goals in either half from Liam Millar and Emil Riis.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale - where the PNE faithful celebrated the life of club icon Sir Tom Finney, on the 10th anniversary of his passing.
1. Freddie Woodman - 7.5
Kept out Greenwood well in the first half and made a vital stop to save Forss' second half volley. A couple of shaky moments with his feet, but some important moments too. Little he could do with Azaz' piledriver.
2. Jordan Storey - 7
Had to put in a big shift to help see the three points home. Aggressive in his defending and stopped Middlesbrough finding the net again.
3. Liam Lindsay - 7
Battled away back there before making way on 75 minutes. Needed him to step up and perform after the injury to Hughes. Did okay.
4. Andrew Hughes - 5.5
His night was cut short inside 10 minutes, after coming off badly from a ground duel with Forss. An unwanted early blow.