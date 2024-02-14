News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End player ratings vs Middlesbrough as Emil Riis haunts boro again

How we rated the PNE players against Boro in the 2-1 win

By George Hodgson
Published 14th Feb 2024, 22:39 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 22:42 GMT

Preston North End saw off Middlesbrough 2-1 on Wednesday night, thanks to goals in either half from Liam Millar and Emil Riis.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale - where the PNE faithful celebrated the life of club icon Sir Tom Finney, on the 10th anniversary of his passing.

Kept out Greenwood well in the first half and made a vital stop to save Forss' second half volley. A couple of shaky moments with his feet, but some important moments too. Little he could do with Azaz' piledriver.

1. Freddie Woodman - 7.5

Had to put in a big shift to help see the three points home. Aggressive in his defending and stopped Middlesbrough finding the net again.

2. Jordan Storey - 7

Battled away back there before making way on 75 minutes. Needed him to step up and perform after the injury to Hughes. Did okay.

3. Liam Lindsay - 7

His night was cut short inside 10 minutes, after coming off badly from a ground duel with Forss. An unwanted early blow.

4. Andrew Hughes - 5.5

