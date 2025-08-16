Alfie Devine and Milutin Osmajic were on the score sheet for Paul Heckingbottom’s side

Preston North End ran out 2-1 winners over Leicester City in their first home game of the season.

Starting XI

Daniel Iversen: Terrific point blank save just before Monga’s goal - which had too much behind it. 7

Jordan Storey: Second half was more of a challenge after a strong first 45 minutes but good overall. 7

Lewis Gibson: Another composed and committed showing in the middle of PNE’s back three. 7.5

Andrew Hughes: Aggressive and switched on for most of the game, getting tight to Fatawu. 7.5

Pol Valentin: Positive and tenacious for his 70 minutes. Couldn’t deny Monga the shot. 7

Ben Whiteman: Curled a free-kick inches wide. A decent afternoon’s work from the captain. 8

Ali McCann: Ran himself into the ground in typical fashion and won his tackles. 8

Thierry Small: A fine performance on his first home outing. Created the winning goal. 8.5

Alfie Devine: Fired PNE ahead in style from a tight angle. Worked his socks off. 7.5

Michael Smith: A big 90 minute shift up top. Was effective throughout. 7.5

Milutin Osmajic: Saw some chances go begging but produced the killer moment. Relentless work rate. 8

Substitutes

Odel Offiah: Slotted in at right wing-back and did a strong job. 6

Stefan Thordarson: Did what was required in the middle of the park. Played Osmajic through once. 6

Andrija Vukcevic: Solid in the closing stages. Picked out one dangerous cross. 6