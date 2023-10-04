Preston North End's Ali McCann

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 6

Not much he could do about the goals. Denied Iheanacho well prior to Dewsbury Hall scoring on the rebound.

Jack Whatmough - 6

Competed well in the first half. Got dragged out for the second goal but did more right than wrong. 5

Liam Lindsay - 6

Solid first half shift and put in a great block to deny Dewsbury-Hall. Will be frustrated with the goals conceded second half - Leicester’s movement and play just too sharp.

Greg Cunningham - 6

Considering it was his first start of the season, the Irishman did himself no harm. Aggressive but assured in the bulk of his defending, but Dewsbury-Hall was too quick for the opener.

Brad Potts - 6

Carried a threat down the right at times and sent some dangerous crosses into the box while combining effectively with Millar.

Liam Millar - 7

Was a bright spark for Preston for 55 minutes or so. The game swung Leicester’s way after the opener but he had dribbled positively and worked extremely hard.

Ben Whiteman - 7

Skipper for the night and solid on his first start of the league campaign. Looked after and moved the ball nicely and did not look out of his depth. Got back in to defend and looked to get PNE forward where possible.

Ali McCann - 7

The heartbeat of Preston’s performance up until the first goal. Won the ball back in good areas, got in Leicester’s faces and created the first half chance for Holmes. Unfortunate to see his tackle drop for Dewsbury-Hall to score.

Robbie Brady - 6

Played his part in PNE’s resilient first half display and tried to push on down the left to support attacks. Fatigued second half.

Duane Holmes - 6

A livewire in the middle and sometimes took too long on the ball, but did carry a threat for Preston. Sent a great first half opportunity wide just before the break.

Milutin Osmajic - 6

Selfless in his work at the top end of the pitch and picked up the ball in some dangerous positions, high up.

Substitutes

Will Keane - 6

Put himself about up there after replacing Osmajic and linked some of PNE’s play together, but the game drifted away.

Noah Mawene - 6

Closed down defenders and put himself about.

Kian Best - 5

PNE couldn’t really utilise him down the left after he replaced Brady. A little off the pace against a top opponent.

Ben Woodburn - 5

Had the ball in the net for Preston but saw it ruled out for a shirt pull. Picked up a booking for a strong tackle on Pereira.

Layton Stewart - 5