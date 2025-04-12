Preston North End player ratings vs Leeds United with several 6/10s and a handful of 5/10s in defeat
Preston North End were beaten 2-1 by Leeds United in Saturday’s early kick-off.
The home side hit the front after three minutes through Manor Solomon but Aston Villa loan man Kaine Kesler-Hayden equalised, almost instantly, at the other end for PNE. Daniel Farke’s men were ahead again before the quarter-of-an-hour mark, though, as Jayden Bogle slotted in from close range.
Here are our scores on the doors from Elland Road.
Starting XI
Dai Cornell
Perhaps could’ve got out to clear the cross Bogle scored from, only two or three yards out. Some smart reflex saves over the piece. 6
Jordan Storey
Kept battling away but a difficult hour or so up against the tricky Solomon. 5
Lewis Gibson
Leeds asked big questions of PNE’s defence all game. He made a vital block to deny Piroe in the first half. 6
Andrew Hughes
Off the pace on the day... just not quite at the races. Bogle got in for the goal. His hernia issue perhaps a challenge for the defender. 4.5
Kaine Kesler-Hayden
His goal to equalise on six minutes was outstanding. PNE weren’t really able to effectively utilise his pace after that. 7
Ben Whiteman
Started slowly but plenty of graft and got back in to defend a handful of times. Saw a powerful shot well saved. 6
Stefan Thordarson
PNE rarely had control of the match from midfield but the number 22 showed a calmness in possession when he did get on it. 6
Jayden Meghoma
Him and Hughes were caught out by Bogle for his goal. Had a couple of driving runs in the first half but drifted out of the game. 5
Mads Frokjaer
Provided the assist for North End’s goal. Tracked back a number of times defensively. Just couldn’t get him on the ball enough in dangerous positions. 6
Robbie Brady
Carried out an interesting role, tucked in off the left. Got his foot on the ball more than most in the first half - got through 64 minutes. 6
Milutin Osmajic
A willing worker all match. Couldn’t quite exploit the space in behind or get that one big chance to score. 6
Substitutes
Ryan Porteous
Came on for the final half-hour and competed reasonably. 6
Emil Riis
Got on the ball a few times in and around Leeds’ box but wasn’t able to provide that spark. 5
Will Keane
Introduced for the last 15 minutes. Didn’t make too much of an impact. 5
Theo Carroll
Showed little fear, closing down and playing a few passes. 6
Liam Lindsay
A late cameo from the big Scot who didn’t do anything wrong in his short time on the pitch. 6
