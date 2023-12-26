Preston North End ran out 2-1 winners over 10 man Leeds United on Boxing Day, as Liam Millar scored the wonderful winner for Ryan Lowe's side.
Here are our post-match ratings from Deepdale, following the victory for PNE.
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
No major saves to make over the course of the game, with PNE limiting Leeds to few chances. Alert early doors to come out on a couple of occasions.
2. Brad Potts - 7.5
Operated as more of a natural right back and put in a solid shift up against some dangerous players. Got forward to support attacks at the right time too.
3. Jack Whatmough - 8
A disciplined, determined defensive showing in the heart of Preston's defence. Barely put a foot wrong back there.
4. Liam Lindsay - 7.5
Was put to the test but stood up to it and defended his box admirably.