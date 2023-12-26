News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End player ratings vs Leeds United as match winner scores 9.5/10 on Boxing Day

How we scored the PNE players in the Boxing Day 2-1 win over Leeds United

By George Hodgson
Published 26th Dec 2023, 15:23 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 15:26 GMT

Preston North End ran out 2-1 winners over 10 man Leeds United on Boxing Day, as Liam Millar scored the wonderful winner for Ryan Lowe's side.

Here are our post-match ratings from Deepdale, following the victory for PNE.

No major saves to make over the course of the game, with PNE limiting Leeds to few chances. Alert early doors to come out on a couple of occasions.

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Operated as more of a natural right back and put in a solid shift up against some dangerous players. Got forward to support attacks at the right time too.

2. Brad Potts - 7.5

A disciplined, determined defensive showing in the heart of Preston's defence. Barely put a foot wrong back there.

3. Jack Whatmough - 8

Was put to the test but stood up to it and defended his box admirably.

4. Liam Lindsay - 7.5

