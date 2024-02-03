News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston North End player ratings vs Ipswich Town as Will Keane haunts former club

Our scores on the doors from PNE's clash against the Tractor Boys

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 18:11 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 18:27 GMT

Preston North End survived a late scare at Deepdale to beat Ipswich Town 3-2 on Saturday.

The Lilywhites headed in at half time in dreamland, with a brace from Will Keane and George Edmundson's own goal seeing them lead three-nil. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna introduced deadline day signing Kieffer Moore at half time though - and the substitute found the net twice to set up a nail biting finish.

Here are our PNE player ratings from the game.

Looked like a clean sheet could be on the cards, but PNE needed him in the closing stages as Ipswich almost came back from the dead. Made a couple of important stops. Might be disappointed to spill the ball before Moore's second.

1. Freddie Woodman - 7

Looked like a clean sheet could be on the cards, but PNE needed him in the closing stages as Ipswich almost came back from the dead. Made a couple of important stops. Might be disappointed to spill the ball before Moore's second.

Photo Sales
A steady day at the office, on the whole. Pushed on to support attacks on occasions and didn't do much wrong defensively.

2. Jordan Storey - 7.5

A steady day at the office, on the whole. Pushed on to support attacks on occasions and didn't do much wrong defensively.

Photo Sales
A committed shift on his 100th appearance for PNE. Was aggressive and alert, though Moore - who offered a totally different threat did have some joy.

3. Liam Lindsay - 7

A committed shift on his 100th appearance for PNE. Was aggressive and alert, though Moore - who offered a totally different threat did have some joy.

Photo Sales
Did a lot right for a lot of the match. Moore climbed above him for the first goal. Had to dig deep in the final minutes of the match.

4. Andrew Hughes - 7

Did a lot right for a lot of the match. Moore climbed above him for the first goal. Had to dig deep in the final minutes of the match.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsIpswich TownWill Keane