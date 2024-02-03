Preston North End survived a late scare at Deepdale to beat Ipswich Town 3-2 on Saturday.
The Lilywhites headed in at half time in dreamland, with a brace from Will Keane and George Edmundson's own goal seeing them lead three-nil. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna introduced deadline day signing Kieffer Moore at half time though - and the substitute found the net twice to set up a nail biting finish.
Here are our PNE player ratings from the game.
1. Freddie Woodman - 7
Looked like a clean sheet could be on the cards, but PNE needed him in the closing stages as Ipswich almost came back from the dead. Made a couple of important stops. Might be disappointed to spill the ball before Moore's second.
2. Jordan Storey - 7.5
A steady day at the office, on the whole. Pushed on to support attacks on occasions and didn't do much wrong defensively.
3. Liam Lindsay - 7
A committed shift on his 100th appearance for PNE. Was aggressive and alert, though Moore - who offered a totally different threat did have some joy.
4. Andrew Hughes - 7
Did a lot right for a lot of the match. Moore climbed above him for the first goal. Had to dig deep in the final minutes of the match.