Preston North End’s Ben Whiteman (right) scoring his side’s second goal

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 5

Will be frustrated to have let in four more goals, but you couldn’t attribute much blame to him for any of them. Kept out Hirst from point blank range in the first half.

Jack Whatmough - 5

Forced off midway through the first half after going down with an injury. Defending had been hit and miss.

Liam Lindsay - 5

Tough afternoon against a potent, powerful and pacey attack who were just too strong for him at times. Couldn’t fault his effort.

Greg Cunningham - 5

Beaten for pace on occasions and caught up the field for Williams’ goal. Kept going, but a testing 90 minutes.

Brad Potts - 6

Not quite at his industrious best but perhaps the work load has caught up with him a bit. Up against a dangerous player in Davis, who asked constant questions.

Ryan Ledson - 6

Went into the book early on and had to tread carefully for the rest of the game. Got stuck in and put the ball into the box for Whiteman’s goal.

Alan Browne - 5

Back in the team after missing Wednesday through illness and was intense in his midfield work, but loose with some of his passing. Withdrawn at half time, on a booking.

Robbie Brady - 4

His ball over the top led to PNE’s equaliser, but the Irishman struggled in the first half and was taken off at the break. Williams, who picked Brady’s pocket for the second Ipswich goal, had the beating of him down that side.

Mads Frokjaer - 7

Back in the team and on the score sheet with a composed finish. Used the ball relatively well and carried a threat, but fatigued in the second half.

Will Keane - 5

Put himself about and looked after the ball when PNE got it into his feet, but the number seven didn’t get much change out of Ipswich’s defenders.

Milutin Osmajic - 5

Made a nuisance of himself in the lead up to Frokjaer’s goal. Saw a couple of chances go begging. Made way at half time as Lowe made three changes.

Substitutes

Patrick Bauer - 5

Thrust into the action before half-an-hour and made a couple of important interventions, but then didn’t cover himself in glory for Ipswich’s third or fourth goals.

Ben Whiteman - 7

Brought a calmness to PNE’s play in possession and got himself on the score sheet soon after coming on, to restore some hope.

Duane Holmes - 6

Did a job down for the team down the left and ran the hard yards, but couldn’t really impact the game offensively.

Liam Millar - 6

Some direct runs at Ipswich’s back line after being introduced at half-time. Added a spark but couldn’t inspire a comeback.

Ben Woodburn - 5