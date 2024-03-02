News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston North End player ratings vs Hull City with one 9/10 and two 8.5/10s in Deepdale draw

How we rated the PNE players in Saturday's Championship clash

By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:09 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 17:18 GMT

Preston North End drew 0-0 with Hull City on Saturday - as defences came out on top in a battling Deepdale encounter.

Here are our player ratings from the clash.

A couple of important saves made over the piece - to deny Carvalho in the first half and Philogene in the second. Another clean sheet in the bag.

1. Freddie Woodman - 8

A couple of important saves made over the piece - to deny Carvalho in the first half and Philogene in the second. Another clean sheet in the bag.

Photo Sales
An excellent defensive performance. A couple of vital blocks and tackles in the first half, as Carvalho threatened. Barely put a foot wrong.

2. Jordan Storey - 8.5

An excellent defensive performance. A couple of vital blocks and tackles in the first half, as Carvalho threatened. Barely put a foot wrong.

Photo Sales
A trademark, battling display and looked like he played on through a bit of pain. Got tight to Hull's danger-men and was alive to all danger.

3. Liam Lindsay - 8.5

A trademark, battling display and looked like he played on through a bit of pain. Got tight to Hull's danger-men and was alive to all danger.

Photo Sales
Aggressive in his work and supported Millar down the left at the right times. Sent a header just over from a second half corner.

4. Andrew Hughes - 8

Aggressive in his work and supported Millar down the left at the right times. Sent a header just over from a second half corner.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsHull City