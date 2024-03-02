Preston North End drew 0-0 with Hull City on Saturday - as defences came out on top in a battling Deepdale encounter.
Here are our player ratings from the clash.
1. Freddie Woodman - 8
A couple of important saves made over the piece - to deny Carvalho in the first half and Philogene in the second. Another clean sheet in the bag.
2. Jordan Storey - 8.5
An excellent defensive performance. A couple of vital blocks and tackles in the first half, as Carvalho threatened. Barely put a foot wrong.
3. Liam Lindsay - 8.5
A trademark, battling display and looked like he played on through a bit of pain. Got tight to Hull's danger-men and was alive to all danger.
4. Andrew Hughes - 8
Aggressive in his work and supported Millar down the left at the right times. Sent a header just over from a second half corner.