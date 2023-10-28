Preston North End were beaten 1-0 by Hull City in Saturday’s clash at the MKM Stadium - Jaden Philogene scoring the second half winner.
Below are our player ratings from the match.
1. Freddie Woodman - 6
Not a great deal he could do for the goal. Had denied Philogene well moments earlier. Settled after a shaky first quarter-of-an-hour.
2. Brad Potts - 6
Another big shift down the right, up against a dangerous customer in Philogene - who got the better of him on occasions. Couldn’t fault his endeavour.
3. Jordan Storey - 5
Didn’t cover himself in glory for the goal, as Philogene breezed inside and left him for dead. Had done fine up until that point.
4. Liam Lindsay - 6
Backed off for the goal, having defended relatively well up until that point. Didn’t do a great deal wrong other than that decisive moment.