Preston North End player ratings vs Hull City as Alan Browne solid in defeat

Scores on the doors from Saturday’s Championship fixture

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 17:51 BST

Preston North End were beaten 1-0 by Hull City in Saturday’s clash at the MKM Stadium - Jaden Philogene scoring the second half winner.

Below are our player ratings from the match.

Not a great deal he could do for the goal. Had denied Philogene well moments earlier. Settled after a shaky first quarter-of-an-hour.

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Another big shift down the right, up against a dangerous customer in Philogene - who got the better of him on occasions. Couldn’t fault his endeavour.

2. Brad Potts - 6

Didn’t cover himself in glory for the goal, as Philogene breezed inside and left him for dead. Had done fine up until that point.

3. Jordan Storey - 5

Backed off for the goal, having defended relatively well up until that point. Didn’t do a great deal wrong other than that decisive moment.

4. Liam Lindsay - 6

