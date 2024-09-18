Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE were winners on penalties after it finished 1-1 in normal time

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End beat Fulham 16-15 in the longest League Cup penalty shootout ever, to book their place in round four.

The Lilywhites hit the front through Ryan Ledson on 35 minutes, with PNE’s captain on the night drilling home from the edge of the box after good work from Josh Bowler and Mads Frokjaer. Paul Heckingbottom’s men put their bodies on the line countless times, to maintain their lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, Fulham eventually drew level just after the hour - when Reiss Nelson slotted home at the near post, from the low cross of Ryan Sessegnon. The two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes and a bonkers penalty shootout followed.

In total, 34 spot kicks were taken. Jorge Cuenca was the first to miss - an excellent save made by Freddie Woodman - but Kaine Kesler-Hayden passed up the chance to send North End through. Timothy Castagne then blazed over the bar and Ledson made no mistake from 12 yards.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman - 7.5

Held on to a Harry Wilson shot in the first half and his kicking improved as the game went on. Came out to claim a few crosses. Saved from Cuenca in the shootout.

Jordan Storey - 7.5

A strong performance, all in all. Was alive to danger and put in a crucial block in the first half. An excellent penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Bauer - 7

Looked gutted to be forced off with the arm injury and understandably so. His first start in a long time and he barely put a foot wrong. Defended his box and battled well with Muniz.

Liam Lindsay - 7.5

A colossal block in the first half to deny Harrison Reed, who looked certain to score the opener. Gave it a good go against some sharp attackers. Stuck his spot kick away.

Josh Bowler - 7.5

An encouraging full debut. His technical quality and dribbling ability is clear to see. Caused problems out wide and played a role in Ledson’s goal.

Ryan Ledson - 8.5

Took his goal brilliantly... a clean, first time strike which gave Steven Benda no chance. Grew in confidence after that and seemed to be everywhere. His second penalty kick sent Preston through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stefan Thordarson - 6

A couple of shooting chances over the piece - one sent wide and the other saved. Drifted in and out of the match before he was replaced.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden - 7.5

Full of energy again. Defended with focus and aggression, while always looking to get forward. Blocked a goal bound shot in the first half and had a header well saved at the other end. A poor penalty his only negative on the night.

Duane Holmes - 7

Busy in his work all evening... he put in a shift for the team. A couple of positive moments in the final third, after arriving into dangerous areas.

Mads Frokjaer - 6.5

Got into the game early doors - his touch and passing was sharp. His header back across goal led to Ledson’s opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milutin Osmajic - 7

Was a willing runner all night and forced a few mistakes out of Fulham defenders. Offside a lot but couldn’t fault his work rate. Smashed both of his penalties in.

Substitutes

Andrew Hughes - 6.5

Steadied himself after the goal went in soon after his introduction. Soldiered on after injury and scored from the spot.

Ben Whiteman - 7

Added a bit of nous in the closing stages of normal time and made no mistake in the shootout.

Jeppe Okkels - 6.5

A couple of very confident penalties stuck away.

Two fantastic penalties taken and added bite and legs in normal time.

Did both sides of the game well after being brought on. His spot kicks were top quality.